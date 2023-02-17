REET 2023: RSMSSB to release Rajasthan Primary School Teacher Exam Admit Card today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to release the admit cards for the Primary School Teacher (level 1, level 2) recruitment examination, 2023 today - February 17, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download the Rajasthan school teacher exam admit cards from www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Level 1 exam (Class 1-5 teachers) will be held on February 25, from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the Level 2 exam (Class 6-8 teachers) will be held on February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1 in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 5:30 pm.
RSMSSB Rajasthan Teacher Admit Card 2022: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB - www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Find and open the link to download the RSMSSB teacher recruitment exam admit card on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click on 'Submit'
Step 4: The Admit Card will now be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.