REET 2022 Admit Card expected to be out tomorrow at reetbser2022.in: Details here

REET 2022 admit card is expected to be released tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

REET 2022| Photo: PTI

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE is expected to release the hall tickets for REET 2022 by July 19. The REET 2022 admit card will be released at the official website-- reetbser2022.in for concerned candidates to download. 

REET examination is scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24, 2022 in 2 sessions. The REET Level-1 exam 2022 will hire candidates to teach students from classes 1 to 5 while the REET Level-2 exam 2022 is to hire candidates to teach students from classes 6 to 8.

The examination will have objective-type questions and the candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage on the basis of the examination score. The next stage is personal interviews for recruitment.

REET Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website reetbser2022.in
  • Click on the link available for admit card
  • Key in your login details and submit
  • Your admit card will appear on your display
  • Download the admit card for future purposes.

