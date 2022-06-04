REET 2022: One day left to apply for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers, know how to apply

File photo

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) to conclude the registrations tomorrow for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET-2022) for Classes I and VIII (Level-1 and 2). The last date to apply is June 05, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan REET Exam 2022 Vacancy Details:

Name of Examination: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) – REET 2022

Rajasthan REET Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Class I to V (Level-1): Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and Passed / Appearing 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education / B.El.Ed OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream and Passed / Appearing 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education / B.E.Ed.

Classes VI-VIII (Level-2): Candidate must have a Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and B.Ed / Special B.Ed Degree OR 10+2 with 50% Marks and 4 Year BA B.Ed / B.Com B.Ed Degree.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking OR Challan

Single exam: 550/-

Both exams: 750/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in OR reetbser2022.in.

Also Read: Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: GSEB class 12 Arts, Commerce result DECLARED at gseb.org, know pass percentage, toppers

Last Date for Registration and Payment of Fee: June 05, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 05, 2022

REET 2022 Exam Date: July 23 & 24, 2022

Download Admit Card: July 14, 2022 at 04.00 PM

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

REET 2022 Notification: reetbser2022.in