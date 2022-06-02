Search icon
REET 2022: Last date extended to apply for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers up to June 5, know how to apply

REET 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has extended the registration date for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET-2022) for Classes I and VIII (Level-1 and 2). The last date to apply is June 05, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan REET Exam 2022 Vacancy Details:

Name of Examination: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) – REET 2022

Rajasthan REET Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Class I to V (Level-1): Candidate must have done 10+2 Intermediate with 50% Marks and Passed / Appearing 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education / B.El.Ed OR Bachelor Degree in Any Stream and Passed / Appearing 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education / B.E.Ed.

Classes VI-VIII (Level-2): Candidate must have a Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor Degree with 50% Marks and B.Ed / Special B.Ed Degree OR 10+2 with 50% Marks and 4 Year BA B.Ed / B.Com B.Ed Degree.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking OR Challan

Single exam: 550/-          

Both exams: 750/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in OR reetbser2022.in.

Last Date for Registration and Payment of Fee: June 05, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 05, 2022

REET 2022 Exam Date: July 23 & 24, 2022

Download Admit Card: July 14, 2022 at 04.00 PM

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

REET 2022 Notification: reetbser2022.in 

