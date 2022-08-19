REET 2022 Answer Key released at reetbser2022.in, know how to raise objection

File photo

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer released the answer key for the REET exam 2022 on August 18, 2022. Candidates can download the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) answer key through the official website of REET on reetbser2022.in. REET exam 2022 was conducted on July 23-24, 2022 across the state.

Candidates can also raise objections against the BSER REET answer key 2022 till August 25 (12 pm). Candidates can pay Rs.300 per question for challenging the RBSE REET answer key 2022.

REET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to raise objection against answer key

Go to the official site of BSER REET on reetbser2022.in.

On the homepage, click on the objection window link.

Fill in the required details and click on submit.

Raise an objection against the required question and make the payment of the fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

REET 2022 Answer Key: Direct link