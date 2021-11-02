REET 2021 result DECLARED at reetbser21.com- Check direct link here

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the results for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 on November 2. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check the results through the official website of the test.

Candidates who wish to check their results will be able to do so through the official website of Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, or through the official website of REET, reetbser21.com. Candidates will have to enter their roll number to access their results.

The REET 2021 examination was conducted on September 26, 2021, and the results for Level I and Level II have been declared on the official website. The examination was conducted in physical mode, with COVID-19 safety guidelines issued for the students and staff.

Direct link to check REET 2021 results

REET 2021: How to check the result online

Step 1: Visit the official website of REET 2021, reetbser21.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for the REET 2021 result.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and login details on the page, and click on Submit.

Step 5: Your REET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

Over 16 lakh candidates appeared for the REET 2021 examination this year. The entrance exam was conducted to recruit around 31,000 teachers and the answer key for the same was uploaded on the official website on October 26, 2021.