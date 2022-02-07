REET 2021 Paper Leak Case: Level 2 exam be conducted again - Know details

Rajasthan Eligibility Entrance for Teachers (REET) 2021 level 2 exam will be cancelled and conducted again, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday (February 7).

He also tweeted, "The level-1 process will continue as before. Now there will be recruitment for a total of 62,000 posts in both levels. Youth should be rest assured, the state government is fully standing by in their interest."

REET 2021 was conducted on September 26, 2021, before two days the Level 1 exam, the paper was leaked.

Ashok Gehlot government recently sacked the chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, D P Jaroli, in connection with the paper leak during the teachers' recruitment exam (REET) in September.

The suspension order of the Board secretary Arvind Kumar Sengwa, an RAS officer, was also issued by the department of personnel.

The development came after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night.

Irregularities occurred in the conduct of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)2021 in September leading to protests. The opposition BJP has been demanding a CBI inquiry in the matter.