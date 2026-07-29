Redefining creativity in education

Creativity in education is widely celebrated in speeches, policy documents, and institutional visions, but it is often quietly restricted inside classrooms. We ask students to think differently, yet reward them for reproducing expected answers. We praise innovation, but continue to measure learning largely through marks, examinations, and standardised outcomes. This contradiction lies at the heart of the creativity debate in education. If education is meant to prepare young people for uncertain and complex futures, creativity cannot remain a decorative ideal; it must become a central principle shaping how we teach, assess, and imagine learning itself.

Creativity in education is widely celebrated in speeches, policy documents, and institutional visions, but it is often quietly restricted inside classrooms. We ask students to think differently, yet reward them for reproducing expected answers. We praise innovation, but continue to measure learning largely through marks, examinations, and standardised outcomes. This contradiction lies at the heart of the creativity debate in education. If education is meant to prepare young people for uncertain and complex futures, creativity cannot remain a decorative ideal; it must become a central principle shaping how we teach, assess, and imagine learning itself.

The crisis, therefore, is not simply that children are becoming less creative. The deeper problem is that many educational structures still reward conformity more than curiosity. Classrooms often privilege the correct answer over the thoughtful question, speed over reflection, and syllabus completion over intellectual exploration. In such a system, creativity cannot flourish through slogans alone. It requires a shift in pedagogy, assessment, curriculum, and institutional culture. It also requires us to recognise that creativity is not a single classroom technique; it is an ecosystem shaped by home, school, community, language, technology, and public policy.

This shift demands a more honest view of teachers. Teachers are frequently expected to nurture creative learners, yet many work within rigid timetables, examination pressures, overcrowded classrooms, and limited professional support. Since teachers themselves are often products of a highly examination-oriented system, asking them to suddenly adopt creative pedagogies without training and institutional backing is unrealistic. If creativity is to become part of everyday learning, teacher education must move beyond content delivery and equip educators to design inquiry-based, interdisciplinary, and reflective classroom experiences. Institutions must also give teachers the autonomy to experiment, because creativity cannot be cultivated in environments where teachers themselves feel monitored, rushed, or undervalued.

Equally important is the social dimension of creativity. Creativity is often presented as an individual talent, but in reality it is shaped by access, exposure, language, technology, institutional resources, and social confidence. Students in well-funded urban schools or premier higher education institutions usually benefit from better infrastructure, extracurricular opportunities, research networks, and trained faculty. Students in rural, semi-urban, or under-resourced institutions may possess equal imagination, but they are less likely to receive the conditions that help it mature. Any serious discussion on creativity must therefore confront inequality. A system that celebrates innovation while ignoring unequal access risks turning creativity into another marker of privilege.

The arrival of artificial intelligence has made this debate even more urgent. AI should not be viewed only as a threat to creativity, nor should it be celebrated uncritically as a solution. Its value depends on how learners are taught to use it. If AI becomes a shortcut for producing answers, it may deepen passivity. If it is used to compare perspectives, test ideas, ask better questions, and reflect on ethical consequences, it can strengthen learning. The key task before education is to preserve what AI cannot replace: imagination, judgment, lived experience, empathy, and independent thought.

This is why AI education must be understood as more than technical literacy. Introducing students to artificial intelligence from an early stage can be meaningful only if it helps them examine the human and social questions behind technology. Who designs AI systems? Whose knowledge is represented? Who benefits, and who may be excluded? These questions are not distractions from technological learning; they are central to responsible learning in a digital age. Without such critical engagement, AI education may produce users of technology without developing thoughtful citizens capable of questioning its direction.

Policy frameworks such as the National Education Policy rightly emphasise creativity, critical thinking, and holistic learning. However, the real test lies in implementation. Creativity cannot be built through policy language alone. It must appear in how lessons are planned, how questions are welcomed, how mistakes are treated, how students collaborate, and how institutions support teachers and learners across unequal contexts. Assessment, too, must change: if examinations continue to reward memorised certainty, creative learning will remain peripheral.

Ultimately, creativity in education is not about producing a few exceptional innovators. It is about developing thoughtful, confident, socially aware individuals who can engage with knowledge rather than merely consume it. Without creativity, education risks becoming a repetitive cycle of memorisation, examination, certification, and employment anxiety. With creativity, it can become a space where learners understand themselves, question the world, and imagine more just and meaningful futures.