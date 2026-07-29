FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why Bombay HC said Rajesh Khanna's iconic bungalow Aashirwad can't be called 'haunted' or 'cursed'?

Why Bombay HC said Rajesh Khanna's bungalow Aashirwad can't be called 'haunted'?

AB de Villiers questions Gautam Gambhir, references Shreyas Iyer's praise for VVS Laxman

ABD questions Gautam Gambhir, references Shreyas Iyer's praise for Laxman

Booked for NEET protest while in Russia? Bihar man makes shocking claim against police

Booked for NEET protest while in Russia? Bihar man makes shocking claim

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsEducation

EDUCATION

Redefining creativity in education

Creativity in education is widely celebrated in speeches, policy documents, and institutional visions, but it is often quietly restricted inside classrooms. We ask students to think differently, yet reward them for reproducing expected answers. We praise innovation, but continue to measure learning largely through marks, examinations, and standardised outcomes. This contradiction lies at the heart of the creativity debate in education. If education is meant to prepare young people for uncertain and complex futures, creativity cannot remain a decorative ideal; it must become a central principle shaping how we teach, assess, and imagine learning itself.

Latest News

Prof. Deepika Meena

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 07:09 PM IST

Redefining creativity in education
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Creativity in education is widely celebrated in speeches, policy documents, and institutional visions, but it is often quietly restricted inside classrooms. We ask students to think differently, yet reward them for reproducing expected answers. We praise innovation, but continue to measure learning largely through marks, examinations, and standardised outcomes. This contradiction lies at the heart of the creativity debate in education. If education is meant to prepare young people for uncertain and complex futures, creativity cannot remain a decorative ideal; it must become a central principle shaping how we teach, assess, and imagine learning itself.

The crisis, therefore, is not simply that children are becoming less creative. The deeper problem is that many educational structures still reward conformity more than curiosity. Classrooms often privilege the correct answer over the thoughtful question, speed over reflection, and syllabus completion over intellectual exploration. In such a system, creativity cannot flourish through slogans alone. It requires a shift in pedagogy, assessment, curriculum, and institutional culture. It also requires us to recognise that creativity is not a single classroom technique; it is an ecosystem shaped by home, school, community, language, technology, and public policy.

This shift demands a more honest view of teachers. Teachers are frequently expected to nurture creative learners, yet many work within rigid timetables, examination pressures, overcrowded classrooms, and limited professional support. Since teachers themselves are often products of a highly examination-oriented system, asking them to suddenly adopt creative pedagogies without training and institutional backing is unrealistic. If creativity is to become part of everyday learning, teacher education must move beyond content delivery and equip educators to design inquiry-based, interdisciplinary, and reflective classroom experiences. Institutions must also give teachers the autonomy to experiment, because creativity cannot be cultivated in environments where teachers themselves feel monitored, rushed, or undervalued.

Equally important is the social dimension of creativity. Creativity is often presented as an individual talent, but in reality it is shaped by access, exposure, language, technology, institutional resources, and social confidence. Students in well-funded urban schools or premier higher education institutions usually benefit from better infrastructure, extracurricular opportunities, research networks, and trained faculty. Students in rural, semi-urban, or under-resourced institutions may possess equal imagination, but they are less likely to receive the conditions that help it mature. Any serious discussion on creativity must therefore confront inequality. A system that celebrates innovation while ignoring unequal access risks turning creativity into another marker of privilege.

The arrival of artificial intelligence has made this debate even more urgent. AI should not be viewed only as a threat to creativity, nor should it be celebrated uncritically as a solution. Its value depends on how learners are taught to use it. If AI becomes a shortcut for producing answers, it may deepen passivity. If it is used to compare perspectives, test ideas, ask better questions, and reflect on ethical consequences, it can strengthen learning. The key task before education is to preserve what AI cannot replace: imagination, judgment, lived experience, empathy, and independent thought.

This is why AI education must be understood as more than technical literacy. Introducing students to artificial intelligence from an early stage can be meaningful only if it helps them examine the human and social questions behind technology. Who designs AI systems? Whose knowledge is represented? Who benefits, and who may be excluded? These questions are not distractions from technological learning; they are central to responsible learning in a digital age. Without such critical engagement, AI education may produce users of technology without developing thoughtful citizens capable of questioning its direction.

Policy frameworks such as the National Education Policy rightly emphasise creativity, critical thinking, and holistic learning. However, the real test lies in implementation. Creativity cannot be built through policy language alone. It must appear in how lessons are planned, how questions are welcomed, how mistakes are treated, how students collaborate, and how institutions support teachers and learners across unequal contexts. Assessment, too, must change: if examinations continue to reward memorised certainty, creative learning will remain peripheral.

Ultimately, creativity in education is not about producing a few exceptional innovators. It is about developing thoughtful, confident, socially aware individuals who can engage with knowledge rather than merely consume it. Without creativity, education risks becoming a repetitive cycle of memorisation, examination, certification, and employment anxiety. With creativity, it can become a space where learners understand themselves, question the world, and imagine more just and meaningful futures.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Why Bombay HC said Rajesh Khanna's iconic bungalow Aashirwad can't be called 'haunted' or 'cursed'?
    Why Bombay HC said Rajesh Khanna's bungalow Aashirwad can't be called 'haunted'?
    Aamir Khan threat case: Sweden-based VPN used to send audio message allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
    Aamir Khan threat case: Sweden-based VPN used to send audio message
    AB de Villiers questions Gautam Gambhir, references Shreyas Iyer's praise for VVS Laxman
    ABD questions Gautam Gambhir, references Shreyas Iyer's praise for Laxman
    'I can finally sleep peacefully': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction on reaching home in Sambhajinagar
    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's first reaction on reaching home in Sambhajinagar
    Booked for NEET protest while in Russia? Bihar man makes shocking claim against police
    Booked for NEET protest while in Russia? Bihar man makes shocking claim
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
    Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
    From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
    From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
    The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
    The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
    Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
    In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement