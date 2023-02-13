REC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 60 Assistant Executive and other posts, salary up to Rs 1.12 lakhs

REC Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of REC at recpdcl.in.

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited is inviting applications for Assistant Executive and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of REC at recpdcl.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 60 Assistant Executive and other posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is till February 27, 2023.

REC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Executive (Tech.): 1 post

Dy. Executive (Tech.): 12 posts

Assistant Executive (Tech.): 46 posts

Pay Scale details:

Grade/Leve: L 4

Designation: Executive

Pay Scale: 1,12,000/-



Grade/ Leve: L 3

Designation: Dy. Executive

Pay Scale: 85,000/-

Grade/ Leve: L 2

Designation: Asst. Executive

Pay Scale: 62,000/-

Selection process: Shortlisted Candidates shall be called for the selection process to be conducted at the Corporate Office, REC PDCL or through online mode as per the decision of the management. REC PDCL may adopt higher criteria in case of receipt of more applications meeting the eligibility criteria. The offer of engagement shall be issued to suitable candidates in order of merit.

How to Apply: Eligible applicants should register and apply online through RECPDCL’s website, i.e. recpdcl.in.

REC Recruitment 2023: notification

