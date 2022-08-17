Search icon
Rajasthan engineering admission 2022: Registration began at reap2022.ctpl.io, details here

Rajasthan engineering admission process registration process started at reap2022.ctpl.io.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Rajasthan engineering admission process starts | Photo: PTI

Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG), Rajasthan has begun the registrations for Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) 2022 at the official website-- reap2022.ctpl.io. CEG Rajasthan is conducted to give admission to candidates in BE, BTech and BArch courses offered by universities and institutions in Rajasthan state. Aspiring candidates can fill up the REAP application form by August 29.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the REAP admission process. Aspirants who possess diploma in engineering and technology are also eligible to apply for REAP 2022.  Candidates are suggested to thoroughly read the REAP information brochure to get aware of important dates, eligibility, application fees and documents required to upload.

REAP Application Form 2022: How to register

  • Visit the REAP official website -- reap2022.ctpl.io
  • Go to the 'Apply Now' section and fill in the basic details
  • Generate user ID and password and proceed to fill the detailed application form
  • Cross-check details and upload the scanned images of required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the REAP application form online
  • Download and print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

