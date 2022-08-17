Rajasthan engineering admission 2022: Registration began at reap2022.ctpl.io, details here

Rajasthan engineering admission process starts | Photo: PTI

Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG), Rajasthan has begun the registrations for Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) 2022 at the official website-- reap2022.ctpl.io. CEG Rajasthan is conducted to give admission to candidates in BE, BTech and BArch courses offered by universities and institutions in Rajasthan state. Aspiring candidates can fill up the REAP application form by August 29.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the REAP admission process. Aspirants who possess diploma in engineering and technology are also eligible to apply for REAP 2022. Candidates are suggested to thoroughly read the REAP information brochure to get aware of important dates, eligibility, application fees and documents required to upload.

REAP Application Form 2022: How to register

Visit the REAP official website -- reap2022.ctpl.io

Go to the 'Apply Now' section and fill in the basic details

Generate user ID and password and proceed to fill the detailed application form

Cross-check details and upload the scanned images of required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the REAP application form online

Download and print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

