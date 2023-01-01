Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IGNOU January 2023 session re-registration deadline: Revised schedule, how to apply, more here

IGNOU January 2023 session re-registration deadline has been extended till January 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

IGNOU January 2023 session re-registration deadline: Revised schedule, how to apply, more here
IGNOU January Session 2023 re-registration deadline extended | Photo: PTI

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) January 2023 session re-registration last date has been extended to January 15. Candidates can apply for the IGNOU January 2023 re-registration from the official website-- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Earlier the last date for the IGNOU re-registration process was December 31.

IGNOU took to Twitter to announce the January 2023 session re-registration deadline extension and said, "Last date of re-registration for the January 2023 session has been extended till January 15, 2023."

IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registrations: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
  • In the 'Register Online' section available on the homepage click on the re-registration link
  • Read the instructions carefully and complete the basic registration
  • Login and fill in the detailed application form
  • Upload the necessary documents and pay the re-registration form fees
  • Submit the IGNOU re-registration form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Read: UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: When to expect date sheet?

While completing the re-registration process, candidates will have to provide the correct mobile number and E-mail ID. However, the candidates who have already enrolled in IGNOU programs can complete January 2023 re-registration with their old username and password. Candidates should go through the programme guide for available courses and complete the registration process as instructed.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Uunchai: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji pose with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani at film's screening event
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 561 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.