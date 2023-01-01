IGNOU January 2023 session re-registration deadline: Revised schedule, how to apply, more here

IGNOU January Session 2023 re-registration deadline extended | Photo: PTI

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) January 2023 session re-registration last date has been extended to January 15. Candidates can apply for the IGNOU January 2023 re-registration from the official website-- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Earlier the last date for the IGNOU re-registration process was December 31.

IGNOU took to Twitter to announce the January 2023 session re-registration deadline extension and said, "Last date of re-registration for the January 2023 session has been extended till January 15, 2023."

IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registrations: How to apply

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

In the 'Register Online' section available on the homepage click on the re-registration link

Read the instructions carefully and complete the basic registration

Login and fill in the detailed application form

Upload the necessary documents and pay the re-registration form fees

Submit the IGNOU re-registration form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

While completing the re-registration process, candidates will have to provide the correct mobile number and E-mail ID. However, the candidates who have already enrolled in IGNOU programs can complete January 2023 re-registration with their old username and password. Candidates should go through the programme guide for available courses and complete the registration process as instructed.