Re-NEET UG Result 2026: NTA likely to announce scorecard on July 20, says academic session to begin on time: Reports

Speaking to ANI, a senior NTA official said the agency is expediting the evaluation process and plans to release the re-NEET UG results by July 20. The official added that the task is being done on a priority basis, though an exact date wasn’t given.

The wait for re-NEET UG 2026 results could end soon for students. The National Testing Agency (NTA) expects to announce the results by July 20. The NTA said it is reviewing thousands of objections raised on the provisional answer key before declaring the final result.

NTA to announce re-NEET UG 2026 results soon

Speaking to ANI, a senior NTA official said the agency is expediting the evaluation process and plans to release the re-NEET UG results by July 20. The official added that the task is being done on a priority basis, though an exact date wasn’t given.

"We would not like to give out any date as of now, but the result will be out by July 20. Normally, the results are announced within 45 days of the examination, but this time, as we have conducted the exam in 37 days, we will announce the results much earlier," a senior NTA official told ANI during a telephonic interview.

Around 10,000 objections under scanner

The NTA had released the provisional answer key on June 25, and candidates were given time till June 28 to challenge it. As per the official, around 10,000 challenges were received from aspirants.

Now, the NTA is working to address the challenges submitted by aspirants. When asked how this process is carried out, the official said, "We need to scan all the challenges one by one, examine the supporting evidence, and respond to each one of them."

A fee of Rs 200 is charged per question and is refunded if the student's challenge is found to be correct.

The official also assured that, despite NEET being conducted again, the academic year will not be delayed, even though there is no clarity yet on the counselling process, which usually takes over one month.

'Academic session to begin on time'

In a normal NEET year, the first-year MBBS academic session usually starts in August or September, depending on how quickly counselling concludes. The official said that this year, too, the session will begin on time.

Candidates register online, pay the required counselling fee, and fill in and lock their preferred choices of colleges and courses, following which seats are allotted based on NEET rank, category, reservation norms, preferences, and seat availability.

Candidates allotted seats must report to the respective colleges for document verification and admission. The counselling is conducted in multiple rounds--typically Round 1, Round 2, a Mop-up Round, and a Stray Vacancy Round--to fill all available seats before the academic session begins.

Meanwhile, the re-NEET was conducted on June 21 after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak.