RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan class 5th, 8th Results to be declared soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

File photo

Board of Secondary Education Ajmer (RBSE) is likely to declare class 5th, 8th Result 2022 soon. As per media reports, RBSE Rajasthan Board class 5th and 8th Board result 2022 to be declared in the fourth week of May. RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 likely to be released on May 25, 2022.

The Rajasthan Board Classes 5 and 8 exam will be concluded on May 17, 2022. RBSE 8th Exams 2022 began on April 17 and class 5th Exams 2022 began on April 27, 2022. As per local media reports the evaluation process has already begun.

Nearly, 25 lakh students are appearing in the Rajasthan RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Board Exams 2022. Once declared, can check their RBSE Results 2022 on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

In 2021, Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 students were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students were promoted to the next class based on their internal performances, etc. However, in 2022, RBSE decided to conduct the exams for Classes 10 and 12 as well as the RBSE 5th, 8th Board Exams 2022