RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th result likely to be out on THIS date

RBSE Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the results of the Rajasthan Class 10th and Class 12th board exams 2022 by next week, according to media reports.

It is likely that the RBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results 2022 will be released by the Rajasthan board on May 23, Monday. It must be noted that when the RBSE result is released, it will be available on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Media reports say that the evaluation process for the Rajasthan board exams 2022 has been completed, and the result is expected to be out on May 23. The RBSE class 12th results will most likely be announced on May 23, while it is expected that the Class 10th results will be out by June.

The students who appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan board exams 2022 need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject to be declared pass. The details for re-evaluation and compartment exams will be released after the results are declared.

Check out the steps mentioned below to download your RBSE Class 10th and 12th mark sheet from the official website, when it’s released.

RBSE Result 2022: Steps to check Class 10th, Class 12th result

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Class 10th and Class 12th result link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name, class, and other credentials on the website.

Step 5: Your RBSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan board is also likely to declare class 5th, 8th Result 2022 soon. As per media reports, RBSE Rajasthan Board class 5th and 8th Board result 2022 is to be declared in the fourth week of May. RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2022 is likely to be released on May 25, 2022.

