RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 results likely to be declared TODAY at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) to declare the RBSE Rajasthan result for classes 10th and 12th soon. As per media reports, RBSE is likely to declare the results of the Rajasthan board Class 10th and 12th exams 2022 today, May 23 (Monday). Once released, the result can be checked through the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Media reports say that the evaluation process for the Rajasthan board exams 2022 has been completed, and the result is expected to be out on May 23. The RBSE class 12th results will most likely be announced on May 23, while it is expected that the Class 10th results will be out by June.

The students who appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan board exams 2022 need to score at least 33 % marks in each subject to be declared pass. The details for re-evaluation and compartment exams will be released after the results are declared.

Check out the steps mentioned below to download your RBSE Class 10th and 12th mark sheet from the official website, when it’s released.

RBSE Result 2022: Steps to check Class 10th, Class 12th result

Visit the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Rajasthan Class 10th and Class 12th result link available on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your name, class, and other credentials on the website.

Your RBSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

