RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 results likely to be declared soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

File photo

RBSE Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) to declare the RBSE Rajasthan result for classes 10th and 12th soon. As per media reports, RBSE Rajasthan board Class 10th and 12th results 2022 to be declared by June 4. However, the board has not announced any official dates to declare RBSE Results 2022. Once released, the result can be checked through the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan board exams 2022 evaluation process has been completed, and the result is expected to be out on May 23. The RBSE class 12th results will most likely be announced today (May 23) while it is expected that the Class 10th results will be out by June.

The students who appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan board exams 2022 need to score at least 33 % marks in each subject to be declared pass. The details for re-evaluation and compartment exams will be released after the results are declared.

Check out the steps mentioned below to download your RBSE Class 10th and 12th mark sheet from the official website, when it’s released.

RBSE Result 2022: Steps to check Class 10th, Class 12th result