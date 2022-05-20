RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 results likely to be declared on May 23 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Headlines

Meet pharma billionaire who runs Rs 63,357 core company, his net worth is...

Milap Zaveri shares his excitement at writing Singham Again's dialogues, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 2 jaisa mat...'

'He can't pretend': Karan Johar reveals Ranbir Kapoor has no manager or PR, says 'he is the most relaxed person'

Hartalika Teej 2023: Fasting rules for newly married women on this sacred festival

'Lady Jawan': Woman sporting SRK's bandaged look recreates 'Beqarar Karke Humein' moment in metro, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet pharma billionaire who runs Rs 63,357 core company, his net worth is...

Milap Zaveri shares his excitement at writing Singham Again's dialogues, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 2 jaisa mat...'

'He can't pretend': Karan Johar reveals Ranbir Kapoor has no manager or PR, says 'he is the most relaxed person'

Vegetarian foods to increase muscle mass

Weight loss diet: 10 benefits of eating red rice

10 bad habits that are increasing your risk of diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Caught On Cam: Man dies of heart attack while running on treadmill at Ghaziabad gym in UP

Anantnag Encounter: Operation enters day 5, gunfight continues in challenging J&K terrain

PM Modi’s birthday: Here's A to Z and everything in between Modi's India

'He can't pretend': Karan Johar reveals Ranbir Kapoor has no manager or PR, says 'he is the most relaxed person'

Milap Zaveri shares his excitement at writing Singham Again's dialogues, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 2 jaisa mat...'

On PM Modi's birthday, Kangana Ranaut compares him to Lord Rama and calls him 'architect of new Bharat'

HomeEducation

Education

RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 results likely to be declared on May 23 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Exams 2022 were conducted from March 24, 2022 to April 26, 2022.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 20, 2022, 02:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RBSE Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) to declare the RBSE Rajasthan result for classes 10th and 12th soon. As per media reports, RBSE is likely to declare the results of the Rajasthan board Class 10th and 12th exams 2022 on May 23 (Monday). Once released, the result can be checked through the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Media reports say that the evaluation process for the Rajasthan board exams 2022 has been completed, and the result is expected to be out on May 23. The RBSE class 12th results will most likely be announced on May 23, while it is expected that the Class 10th results will be out by June.

The students who appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan board exams 2022 need to score at least 33 % marks in each subject to be declared pass. The details for re-evaluation and compartment exams will be released after the results are declared.

Check out the steps mentioned below to download your RBSE Class 10th and 12th mark sheet from the official website, when it’s released.

RBSE Result 2022: Steps to check Class 10th, Class 12th result

  • Visit the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the Rajasthan Class 10th and Class 12th result link available on the homepage.
  • You will be redirected to a new page.
  • Enter your name, class, and other credentials on the website.
  • Your RBSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Also Read: RBSE Result 2022: Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th result likely to be out on THIS date

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Jaipur couple caught kissing on moving motorcycle, video goes viral

    Asia Cup 2023 final: Know prize money for winning team, runner up in India vs Sri Lanka match

    Deepika Padukone reveals how much she charged for her cameo in Jawan: ‘Any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan…’

    Viral video: Youth sings 'Ajj Din Chadheya' inside crowded metro, internet applauds epic performance

    Imran Khan took 'styling cues' from Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff's 80s films for Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

    Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

    Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

    In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

    In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE