RBSE Result 2021: Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 results likely to be announced soon- Details here

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: How can India still qualify for Super Fours after Ind vs Pak match wash out?

Ameesha Patel says Kareena Kapoor didn't back out, but was 'asked to leave' Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: 'They were having...'

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover put to ‘sleep mode’ as it completes first assignments on Moon, says ISRO

Indian Railways cancels over 200 trains ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi; check list and other details

G20 summit menu: Millet-based cuisine for world leaders; check list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: How can India still qualify for Super Fours after Ind vs Pak match wash out?

Ameesha Patel says Kareena Kapoor didn't back out, but was 'asked to leave' Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: 'They were having...'

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

8 things to stop doing if you want a longer life

 8 Bollywood actors who are set to collaborate with South filmmakers 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Vivek Agnihotri says he will watch first day first show of Jawan, asks Shah Rukh Khan's fan to help him in...

Ishan Kishan's rumoured girlfriend Aditi Hundia showers love on him for his 'dream innings' in Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match

HomeEducation

Education

RBSE Result 2021: Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 results likely to be announced soon- Details here

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the class 10 and 12 board exam results soon

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2021, 07:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. According to the notice released by RBSE in June, states that the results will be declared within 45 days. However, the Supreme Court has directed all state boards to announce the 12th results by July 31. Hence, it is likely that the RBSE will declare the result in the last week of July.

RBSE had cancelled the Rajasthan Board class 10, class 12 Exam 2021 on June 2, 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation. RBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2021 will be available on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the media reports, the marks of Class 10 and 12 have been uploaded on the result website. The last date to upload the marks of the students on the portal was July 10 and July 15, 2021 for Class 10 and 12 respectively.

More than 20 lakh students are waiting for the RBSE class 10 and class 12 results this year. Nearly, 12 lakh students had registered for the Rajasthan Board's 10th, about 9 lakh students had registered for RBSE 12th exam.

Evaluation criteria for class 10, 45% from Class 8, 25% from Class 9 final examination, and only 10 per cent from Class 10 would be taken to formulate the RBSE Class 10 result. However, for Class 12 result, marks obtained in Class 10 and Class 11. About, 45% weightage to be given to Class 10 board exam result and 20% to Class 11 performance. Class 12 internal marks would be given a weight of 20%.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Is drinking milk at night before going to sleep healthy?

Esha Deol reacts to Dharmendra’s statement on Deol family ‘not getting their dues’: ‘Mila ya nahi mila, we…’

How Babar Azam, his father lied to each other about food, Pakistan skipper wanted shoes but…

Indian Railways cancels over 200 trains ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi; check list and other details

BGMI maker Krafton to invest more in India, planning to launch more games

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE