RBSE Result 2021: Rajasthan Board class 10, 12 results likely to be announced soon- Details here

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the class 10 and 12 board exam results soon

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. According to the notice released by RBSE in June, states that the results will be declared within 45 days. However, the Supreme Court has directed all state boards to announce the 12th results by July 31. Hence, it is likely that the RBSE will declare the result in the last week of July.

RBSE had cancelled the Rajasthan Board class 10, class 12 Exam 2021 on June 2, 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation. RBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2021 will be available on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the media reports, the marks of Class 10 and 12 have been uploaded on the result website. The last date to upload the marks of the students on the portal was July 10 and July 15, 2021 for Class 10 and 12 respectively.

More than 20 lakh students are waiting for the RBSE class 10 and class 12 results this year. Nearly, 12 lakh students had registered for the Rajasthan Board's 10th, about 9 lakh students had registered for RBSE 12th exam.

Evaluation criteria for class 10, 45% from Class 8, 25% from Class 9 final examination, and only 10 per cent from Class 10 would be taken to formulate the RBSE Class 10 result. However, for Class 12 result, marks obtained in Class 10 and Class 11. About, 45% weightage to be given to Class 10 board exam result and 20% to Class 11 performance. Class 12 internal marks would be given a weight of 20%.