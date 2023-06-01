RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th Result 2023 to release today at 1:30 pm, step-by-step process to check scores

File Photo

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the Class 5 result 2023 today - June 1, 2023, at 1:30 pm. Candidates will be able to check their scores via the official website - www.rajshaladarphan.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 exam 2023 will be able to check the Class 5 result from the official website. The Rajasthan Board Class 5 results will be released at 1:30 pm.

RBSE Class 5 Board Result 2023: Official websites to check scores

www.rajshaladarphan.nic.in

www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

www.rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Class 5 Result 2023: How to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website-- rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, "RBSE 5th Result 2023", on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Check your result

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

The RBSE Class 5 exams were held between April 13 to April 21, 2023. Over 14 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan board Class 5 exam this year.