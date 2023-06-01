RBSE Rajasthan Class 5 Result 2023 soon: Official website, how to check here

RBSE Class 5 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 5 result 2023 today on the official website-- rajshaladarphan.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 exam 2023 will be able to check the Class 5 result from the official website. The Rajasthan Board Class 5 results will be released at 1:30 pm.

RBSE Class 5 Board Result 2023: Official website

rajshaladarphan.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Class 5 Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website-- rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Click on the link that says, "RBSE 5th Result 2023", on the homepage

Enter the required details

Check your result

Download the result and take a printout for future references.

The RBSE Class 5 exams were held between April 13 to April 21, 2023. Over 14 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan board Class 5 exam this year.