RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th toppers list not to be released

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Wednesday released the RBSE 12th result 2022 for Science and Commerce students.

Rajasthan Board administrator LN Mantri declared the class 12 results at a press conference. He also said that by June 15 the Class 12th Arts results will be declared.

During the press conference, board officials stated that for the results 2022, girls have outperformed the boys for the Science and Commerce results.

While 96.53% of the students passed in the Science stream, 97.53% passed in the Commerce stream.

However, the board did not announce any toppers for the year 2020-21. Shyam Sundar Sharma had topped the RBSE class 12 Science exam in 2020 with 99.60 per cent.

The Rajasthan Board has announced that the list of the 12th Science, Commerce Toppers 2022 would not be released.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2022: Steps to check results online

Step 1: First, visit the RBSE's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 12th result" link for the required streams.

Step 3: Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their credentials including roll number.

Step 4: RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.