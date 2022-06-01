RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Science, Commerce results 2022 declared on rajresults.nic.in

File Photo

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has finally declared the Class 12 exam results today for Science and Commerce.

The official results portal for the RBSE Results 2022 - rajresults.nic.in is live now for students to check their scores. Students will also be able to check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rpresult.com, indiaresults.com.

READ | RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2022 to be out soon, steps to check online, via SMS, DigiLocker

You can also check your results via SMS or DigiLocker. The results were announced during a press conference today. The results were announced by RBSE administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri. RBSE administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri, during the press conference, also said that by June 15 the Class 12th Arts results will be declared.

While 96.53% of the students passed in the Science stream, 97.53% passed in the Commerce stream.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2022: Steps to check results online

Step 1: First, visit the RBSE's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 12th result" link for the required streams.

Step 3: Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their credentials including roll number.

Step 4: RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.