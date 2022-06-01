RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2022 to be out soon, steps to check online, via SMS, DigiLocker

File Photo

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to declare the Class 12 exam results today - June 1, 2022, for Science and Commerce.

The official results portal for the RBSE Results 2022 - rajresults.nic.in is expected to be made active at around 2 pm when the results will be announced.

Rajasthan's Education Minister BD Kalla will be announcing the results during a press conference. Students can also check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rpresult.com, indiaresults.com.

You can also check your results via SMS or DigiLocker.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2022: Steps to download result online

Step 1: First, visit the RBSE's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 12th result" link for the required streams.

Step 3: Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their credentials including roll number.

Step 4: RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2022: Steps to download result via SMS

To check your result via SMS, enter 'RJ12' space 'ROLL NUMBER' and send the message to 5676750 or 56263. The result will then be sent to your phone.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2022: Steps to download result via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app or visit the website - www.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, DOB, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number

Step 3: Create a password and submit.

Step 4: Now, log in using the information you provided.

Step 5: Click on the RBSE under the 'education' tab

Step 6: Select the option of 12th exam result 2022

Step 7: Insert your Aadhaar card number and the result will appear on your screen.