RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2022: Science, Commerce results out today, know steps to check

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare Class 12 exam results today - June 1, 2022. The students will be able to check their RBSE 12th Results for Science and Commerce.

The official results portal for the RBSE Results 2022 - rajresults.nic.in is expected to be made active soon for the 2022 results. The result will be out at 2 pm, several media reports have said.

The results would be declared in a press conference by Rajasthan's Education Minister BD Kalla. Students can also check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rpresult.com, indiaresults.com. As many as 2,31,989 appeared in the RBSE 12th Science 2022 examination and about 1 lakh students had registered for the Commerce stream.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2022: Steps to check the result

Step 1: First, visit the RBSE's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 12th result" link for the required streams.

Step 3: Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their credentials including roll number.

Step 4: RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.