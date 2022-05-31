RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result 2022 on June 1: Steps to check result

RBSE Class 12th result: Students can check their results at the official websites of RBSE - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 12th result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare Class 12 exam results on Wednesday, June 1.

As per the media reports, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan may announce the Class 12th Science and Commerce result 2022 at 2 pm.

The results would be declared in a press conference by the Rajasthan Education Minister, B.D Kalla.

Students can check their results at the official websites of RBSE - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As many as 2,31,989 appeared in the RBSE 12th Science 2022 examination and about 1 lakh students had registered for the Commerce stream.

RBSE Class 12th Result 2022: Direct link to check

How to check RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th result

Step 1: Students need to visit the RBSE's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "RBSE 12th result" link for the required streams.

Step 3: Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to enter their credentials including roll number.

Step 4: RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

READ | WhatsApp scam alert! Just one call and it's 'game over', here’s how