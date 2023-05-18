Search icon
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023 OUT: Subject-wise pass percentage, direct link, how to check here

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023 has been declared at the official website-- rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result for Class 12 board result 2023. Candidates can check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023 from the official website -- rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Rajasthan Board has released the result for all three streams of Class 12 board exam. 

This year 95.65 per cent of students have cleared the RBSE Class 12 Science exam and 96.60 per cent have cleared the Commerce stream exam. 

RBSE Class 12 Board Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit official website-- rajshaladarpan.nic.in
  • Now, go to the 5th & 8th, 10th, 12th exam page
  • Go to result
  • Select class, enter roll number and other required details and login 
  • Check Rajasthan board result 2023
  • Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference. 

