RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023 OUT: Subject-wise pass percentage, direct link, how to check here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result for Class 12 board result 2023. Candidates can check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023 from the official website -- rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Rajasthan Board has released the result for all three streams of Class 12 board exam.

This year 95.65 per cent of students have cleared the RBSE Class 12 Science exam and 96.60 per cent have cleared the Commerce stream exam.

RBSE Class 12 Board Result 2023: How to check