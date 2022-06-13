RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 Result 2022 to be declared today, Know how to check marksheet

Picture Credit: IANS

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to declare Rajasthan Board Class 10 result today. The result date and time have been announced by Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 result is likely to be declared today (June 13) at 3pm. Once released, Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 result 2022 will be declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The state education minister tweeted: “The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance.”

Nearly 10,91,088 students appeared for RBSE result 2022. The Rajasthan board RBSE Class 10 exams were held between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres in Rajasthan.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Steps to check your result

Step 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link.

Step 3. Enter required credentials - roll number and other details.

Step 4. As soon as the student clicks on the submit button, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. After viewing the result, students must take a printout of their result.

The RBSE class 10th result was conducted by the Rajasthan Board from March 31, 2022 to April 26, 2022 in one shift from 9:00 am to 11:45 am. The RBSE class 10th exam 2021 was cancelled by the Rajasthan Board last year due to increasing covid-19 cases across the country. The students were promoted on the basis of internal assessment. At the same time, this year the 10th examination was conducted in offline mode keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines.