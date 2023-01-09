Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet soon: Website, steps to check

RBSE Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12 date sheet is expected to be out soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet soon: Website, steps to check
RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet | Photo: PTI

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Ajmer is likely to announce the RBSE Exam date 2023 soon. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 will be able to check the date sheet on the official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

This year the Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 will be conducted on the complete syllabus. During the Covid-19 pandemic era, the syllabus was reduced to lessen the burden on students. The Rajasthan Board exams 2023 will be conducted in the offline mode - pen and paper mode. 

Read: SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' result 2022 OUT: How and where to see here

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date 2023 – How to download 

  • Visit the official website of RBSE - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on the link to download date sheet or go to the board exam portal
  • A new page will open where your Rajasthan Board Date sheet will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future references.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar till January 31; What’s allowed, what’s not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.