RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet soon: Website, steps to check

RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet | Photo: PTI

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Ajmer is likely to announce the RBSE Exam date 2023 soon. Candidates who have registered to appear for the Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 will be able to check the date sheet on the official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year the Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 will be conducted on the complete syllabus. During the Covid-19 pandemic era, the syllabus was reduced to lessen the burden on students. The Rajasthan Board exams 2023 will be conducted in the offline mode - pen and paper mode.

Read: SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' result 2022 OUT: How and where to see here

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date 2023 – How to download