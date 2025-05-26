Students need to use their roll numbers and date of birth to check the Rajasthan board 8th results online.

The Rajasthan Education Department has declared Class 8th final exam results. Students can now check the results on the Shala Darpan website (rajshaladarpan.nic.in) and the PSP portal (rajpsp.nic.in). Students need to use their roll numbers and date of birth to check the Rajasthan board 8th results online. This year, 22,22,369 students have passed their RBSE Class 8 exam. The overall pass percentage is 96.66 per cent. Get a direct link HERE.

Rajasthan Board 8th Result Website List

-rajshaladarpan.nic.in

-rajpsp.nic.in

-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

How to check RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2025

Step 1: Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in

Step 2: Open the 5th, 8th result page and click on Class 8 result

Step 3: Enter the login information.

Step 4: Submit and check the result.