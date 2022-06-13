RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 declared: Direct link, how to check here

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the Rajasthan Board Class 10 result. Candidates who appeared for this year's Rajasthan board Class 10 exam can check their results at the official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

As many as 10,91,088 students appeared for the RBSE result 2022. The Rajasthan board RBSE Class 10 exams were held between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres in Rajasthan.

The state education minister tweeted announcing the date and time of the exam: “The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance.”

RBSE 10th Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link.

Enter required credentials - roll number and other details.

As soon as the student clicks on the submit button, the result will appear on the screen.

After viewing the result, students must take a printout of their result.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Check via SMS

Candidates can also check their Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 via SMS services. The steps to check results via SMS are below given:

Type - RESULT<space> RAJ10 <space> Roll Number - 56263

Rajasthan Board 10th Exam 2022

The RBSE Class 10 exam 2022 was conducted by the Rajasthan Board from March 31, 2022, to April 26, 2022, in one shift from 9:00 am to 11:45 am. The RBSE Class 10th exam 2021 was cancelled by the Rajasthan Board last year due to increasing covid-19 cases across the country.

The students were promoted on the basis of internal assessment. At the same time, this year the 10th examination was conducted in offline mode keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines.

