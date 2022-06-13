RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result 2022 declared: Check direct link, pass percentage

File photo

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 exam result has been announced. Students can check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

This year, 82.89 per cent of students have passed Rajasthan Class 10 board exam.

The pass percentage of male students was recorded at 81.62 per cent boys. While among girls who took the exam, as many as 84.38 per cent passed.

Students who have appeared in RBSE 10th exams need to score at least 33% marks in each subject to pass RBSE exams. In a recent notification, RBSE said that students can apply for scrutiny of results up to 15 days. In the first 10 days, there will be no extra fee but after 10 days, a late fee will be applicable.

The Rajasthan board RBSE Class 10 exams were held between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres in Rajasthan.

Last year, Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams in the state were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Steps to check your result

Step 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link.

Step 3. Enter required credentials - roll number and other details.

Step 4. As soon as the student clicks on the submit button, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. After viewing the result, students must take a printout of their result.

