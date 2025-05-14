RBSE 10th, 12th results 2025: Students are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to download RBSE Board results.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to release the matric and intermediate results anytime soon. According to media reports, the RBSE 10th, 12th result is expected to be declared today (May 14, 2025). However, an official confirmation regarding the result date and time is still awaited. Once released, students can check their result at the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Around 19 lakh students registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. Students are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to download RBSE Board results.

Last year, RBSE Class 10 or matric exam results were announced on May 29 at 5:00 PM, while Class 12 or intermediate results were released on May 20 at 12:15 PM last year. This year, the Education Board is expected to follow a similar timeline.

RBSE Class 10 and 12 result online: How to check