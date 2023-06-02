Search icon
Rajasthan RBSE 10th boards results 2023 declared, know how to check results through SMS, Digilocker, websites

Rajasthan Board Class 10th results declared. here's how to check results via SMS, Digilocker.

Reported By:DMA Web Team| Edited By: DMA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Representational Image

The Rajasthan Board of Secretary Education has released the RBSE 10th Result 2023. The BSER Class 10 results is available on the RBSE’s official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic for students who appeared for Class 10 board exam. The results were declared via Press Confrence. 

How to check your RBSE 10th Board result:

RBSE Class 10th Board exam result: Websites

  • rajresults.nic.in
  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/results

How to check RBSE Class 10th Board exam results via SMS:

  1. Type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER.
  2. Text 5676750 or 56263 with the message.
  3. You will receive the result via SMS.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Board exam results via Digilocker:

  1. Download the app on your phone and sign in or create an account.
  2. Navigate to the “Education" section.
  3. Choose the RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) board from the options available. 
  4. Enter your roll number and any other required details.
  5. After that, your result will be displayed on the screen.

