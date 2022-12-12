RBSE 2023 exam dates: Rajasthan Board to release class 10, 12 datesheet soon, know when and where to check

File photo

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER/RBSE) to announce Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 and Class 5, 8 exam dates soon. Once announced, candidates can check it on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students can also follow school education minister B D Kalla on social media for updates on Rajasthan Board exams.

According to media reports, The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is currently in the process of posting the class 10 and 12 schedule on the official website soon.

RBSE date sheet 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official websit, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the RBSE date sheet link available on the homepage (once activated)

Open the link and download the PDF file.

Take a printout of the date sheet.

The board exams for class 10 2022 were conducted from March 31 to April 26 between the hours of 8:30 am and 11:45 pm. From March 24 to April 26, there were final exams for students in class 12.