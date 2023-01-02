Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

RBSE Exam 2023 dates: Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th date sheets 2023 expected soon, details here

RBSE date sheets for final exams will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

RBSE Exam 2023 dates: Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th date sheets 2023 expected soon, details here
File photo

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER/RBSE) is likely to release RBSE timetables for Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 final exams soon. Once announced, RBSE date sheets for final exams will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE date sheet: Here are the steps to download 

  • Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the home page, click on the date sheet link.
  • Open the link and download the PDF file.
  • Take a printout of the date sheet.

In 2022, around 20 lakh students appeared for Class 10, 12 exam in Rajasthan. Class 10 final exam were conducted from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. Class 12 final exams were held from March 24 to April 26.

READ: CRPF Recruitment 2023: Application process to begin soon for 1458 posts, Check eligibility, salary

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 Result 2022 soon: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.