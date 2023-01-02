RBSE Exam 2023 dates: Rajasthan board class 10th, 12th date sheets 2023 expected soon, details here

File photo

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER/RBSE) is likely to release RBSE timetables for Class 5, 8, 10 and 12 final exams soon. Once announced, RBSE date sheets for final exams will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE date sheet: Here are the steps to download

Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the date sheet link.

Open the link and download the PDF file.

Take a printout of the date sheet.

In 2022, around 20 lakh students appeared for Class 10, 12 exam in Rajasthan. Class 10 final exam were conducted from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. Class 12 final exams were held from March 24 to April 26.

