RBSE Class 9th,11th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board to announce results today; Check direct link, steps to download scorecard here

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EDUCATION
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: The results will be made available through the Rajshala Darpan portal, and students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to access their results without any delay.
Rajasthan RBSE 10th Class Result 2026: The wait is finally over for students of Rajasthan Board as the RBSE Class 9 and 11 Result 2026 is being declared today, March 25. Students can now check their scores online via the direct link on the Rajshaladarpan portal using their roll number.
The results will be made available through the Rajshala Darpan portal, and students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to access their results without any delay. Once announced, students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their scores and download their marksheets from the Rajshala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.
Students can check their results by visiting the official websites:
rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
Students can download their marksheet by following these simple steps:
Step 1: Visit the official Rajshala Darpan website at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “RBSE Class 9 Result 2026” or “RBSE Class 11 Result 2026”.
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field.
Step 4: Type the captcha code shown on the screen.
Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button.
Step 6: Your results will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.
NOTE: t is important to note that online marksheets are provisional, and students will need to collect their original marksheets and pass certificates from their respective schools at a later stage. Apart from the online results, students will also be able to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools once they are officially issued.
According to RBSE guidelines, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall to pass the Class 9 and Class 11 examinations. If a student does not meet the minimum passing marks, the board is expected to organise supplementary examinations.
In some cases, based on school policies, students may need to repeat the academic year. Details about the supplementary exam schedule will be announced soon after the results are declared