RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 today: See official time, how to check here

The Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023 will be declared today at 12 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today (May 17) at 12 pm. The details of the result date and time were informed by the state's education minister Bulaki Das Kalla on Twitter. 

Candidates will be able to check the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on the official websites-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

As many as 13 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 8th examination. The RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2923 will be declared via press conference and on the result day itself, the pass percentage overall, girls and boys will be shared as well.

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'RBSE Board 8th Result 2023' link.
  • Key in your log in deatils
  • RBSE 8th board result 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the result page.

Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Know how to check result through SMS, websites
