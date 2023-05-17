Search icon
RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 OUT: Over 94% of students pass Rajasthan 8th board exam

Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023 has been declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

RBSE Class 10 Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Class 8th Board Result 2023 has been declared at the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result from the official website -- rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

94.50 per cent of candidates have passed the Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2023. Education Minister Dr BD Kalla officially declared the result at the prestigious Heritage Hall of Education Directorate in Bikaner. 

Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8th Exam 2023, out of which 12,33,702 students successfully passed the exam. 

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023: How to check 

  • First, go to the website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in 
  • Now, open the Class 8 result tab
  • Enter your roll number and/or other asked details
  • Login and check your result. 
  • Check and take a print out of the same for future reference.

