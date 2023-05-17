Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 delayed: Rajasthan board 8th result is expected shortly at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

RBSE Class 8th board result 2023 that was scheduled to be out at 12 noon today is still awaited but it is likely to be out soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 delayed: Rajasthan board 8th result is expected shortly at rajshaladarpan.nic.in
RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Directorate of Education was supposed to declare the Class 8th Board Result 2023 at 12 noon, which has been delayed and it is likely to be out soon at the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Over 13 lakh candidates, who were waiting for the RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 can now check their results from the official website. 

A message displayed on rajshaladarpan.nic.in reads that “Result will be Declared Soon”. The link is not active yet.  To check the Rajasthan board 8th result 2023, candidates will need their roll number. Hence, it is advised that candidates keep their board exam roll number ready. 

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023: How to check

First, go to the website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in 
Now, open the Class 8 result tab
Enter your roll number and/or other asked details
Login and check your result. 
Check and take a print out of the same for future reference. 

Read: RBSE Class 8 Board Result 2023 at 12 noon: Check direct link of result and other details here

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Nikki Tamboli channels her inner mermaid in blue sequinned gown, sexy photos go viral
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Know how to check result through SMS, websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.