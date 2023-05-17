RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 delayed: Rajasthan board 8th result is expected shortly at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Directorate of Education was supposed to declare the Class 8th Board Result 2023 at 12 noon, which has been delayed and it is likely to be out soon at the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Over 13 lakh candidates, who were waiting for the RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 can now check their results from the official website.

A message displayed on rajshaladarpan.nic.in reads that “Result will be Declared Soon”. The link is not active yet. To check the Rajasthan board 8th result 2023, candidates will need their roll number. Hence, it is advised that candidates keep their board exam roll number ready.

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023: How to check

First, go to the website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Now, open the Class 8 result tab

Enter your roll number and/or other asked details

Login and check your result.

Check and take a print out of the same for future reference.

