RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 DECLARED at rajshaladarpan.nic.in: How to check Rajasthan board result, direct link

Rajasthan Directorate of Education has declared the Class 8th Board Result 2023 at the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Over 13 lakh candidates, who were waiting for the RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 can now check their result from the official website.
RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023: How to check
It is to inform that a hard copy of the result will be issued to students, which the candidates will have to collect from their respective schools.
RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023: Alternative websites
Apart from the Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board Class 8 results may also be hosted on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.