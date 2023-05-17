Search icon
RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 DECLARED at rajshaladarpan.nic.in: How to check Rajasthan board result, direct link

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 has been declared at the official website-- rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Directorate of Education has declared the Class 8th Board Result 2023 at the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Over 13 lakh candidates, who were waiting for the RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023 can now check their result from the official website. 

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023: How to check

  • First, go to the website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in 
  • Now, open the Class 8 result tab
  • Enter your roll number and/or other asked details
  • Login and check your result. 
  • Check and take a print out of the same for future reference. 

It is to inform that a hard copy of the result will be issued to students, which the candidates will have to collect from their respective schools. 

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023: Alternative websites 

Apart from the Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board Class 8 results may also be hosted on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. 

