RBSE Class 8 Board Result 2023 at 12 noon: Check direct link of result and other details here

RBSE Class 8 Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 8th board result 2023 today (May 17) at 12 noon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the RBSE Class 8 board exam 2023 will be able to check their results at the official website-- rajresults.nic.in. State education minister Bulaki Das Kalla confirmed the date and time on Twitter.

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023: Websites

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Class 8th Board Result 2023: How to check

Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Now, open the link to check Class 8 board exam result.

Enter the asked information and login.

Check and download your RBSE 8th result 2023.

The dates for the supplementary exam are likely to be announced soon. The revaluation process is likely to begin this week. BSER, Ajmer will also release the forms for the same soon.