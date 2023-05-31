RBSE Class 5 Result 2023 tomorrow at...: Know all important details here

RBSE Class 5 Result 2023| Photo:PTI

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 5 result 2023 on the official website-- rajshaladarphan.nic.in. Candidates to who appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 exam 2023 will be able to check the Class 5 result from the official website. The Rajasthan Board Class 5 results will be released at 1:30 pm.

The RBSE Class 5 exams were held between April 13 to April 21, 2023. Over 14 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan board Class 5 exam this year.

RBSE Class 5 Reault 2023: Official website

rajshaladarphan.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in.

Read: What is the most popular stream after 10th? MoE's study reveals answer

RBSE Class 5 Result 2023: How to check via SMS

Candidates will also be able to check the Rajasthan board result via SMS service. Type "RBSE5 Roll Number" and send it to 5676750.

RBSE Class 5 Result 2023: How to check