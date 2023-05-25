Search icon
RBSE, Ajmer Class 12 (Arts) Result 2023 in less than an hour: Check Direct link of the Rajasthan board 12th result here

Rajasthan Board RBSE, Ajmer Class 12 Arts result 2023 for the Arts stream will be declared in an hour. Candidates who appeared for the RBSE Class 12 humanities exam this year, will be able to check their result from the official website of Rajasthan board-- rajresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2023| Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the Class 12 board result for the Arts stream on Thursday (May 25) at the official website-- rajresults.nic.in. Once the result is released, candidates will be able to check the RBSE Class 12 Arts result from the official website. 

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced by the state education minister BD Kalla via a press conference at Jaipur and later the online link will be activated for candidates to check. 

RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023: How to check 

  • To check the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts result, candidates should go to the official website --rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that says, "Senior Secondary (Arts)- 2023 result
  • The RBSE Class 12 arts result will reflect on the computer screen
  • Check your result 
  • Download and take a printout for future reference. 

For further details, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website. 

