RBSE Class 10th result to release today at 1pm on rajresults.nic, how to check results via SMS, Digilocker

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the RBSE 10th Result 2023 today at 1 pm. The BSER Class 10 results are going to be available on the RBSE's official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in for those who took the Class 10 board exam.

The results will be revealed during a news conference in Jaipur by the state's minister of education, Dr B.D. Kalla, and the minister of state for education, Smt. Zahida Khan.

The exams for class 10 were given from March 16 to April 11. Students must receive at least 33 per cent of the total marks in order to pass the RBSE Class 10th Board exam.

Here are the ways to check your RBSE 10th Board result:

RBSE Class 10th Board exam result: Websites

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/results

RBSE Class 10th Board exam: How to check results on the website

Visit the official websites rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Results 2023 Enter your roll number and click on the ‘submit’ option Your RBSE Class 10th result will be displayed on the screen

RBSE Class 10th Board exam: How to check results via SMS:

Open Messaging app on the phone. Type RJ10 space ROLL NUMBER. Text 5676750 or 56263 with the message. You will receive the result via SMS.

RBSE Class 10th Board exam: How to check results via Digilocker: