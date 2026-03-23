RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 10 result delayed? Check date, steps to download scorecard

RBSE Class 10th Result 2026: According to media reports, the results are likely to be declared on March 25, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Class Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has postponed the announcement of Class 10 examination results once again. Initially, the board had planned to release the results on March 20, but this was later changed to March 23.

Rajasthan Board Class 10 result delayed?

Now, several media reports indicate that the results are likely to be declared on March 25, although this has not been officially confirmed. The board has not yet provided a new, confirmed date for the results. Students are encouraged to stay informed through official channels as they await further updates from RBSE.

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 12 to 28, with 10,68,078 students registered this year. After the results are declared, RBSE will send the original marksheets to schools, and students will need to collect them from their respective institutions.

How to d ownload Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 result?

Students can check RBSE Class 10 result through official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 board result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on "submit"

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

The original marksheets will be issued by respective schools within 7-10 days of the result declaration.

Meanwhile, students who are not satisfied with their results will be able to apply for re-evaluation or re-verification of their marks.