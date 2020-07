RBSE Class 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board declares secondary exam results @rajresults.nic.in; here's how to check

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, declared the class 10th board exam results today at 4 PM at the official website of the board -- rajresults.nic.in.

The results were declared from the RBSE headquarters at Ajmer and were then released online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 online

Step 1: Log on to official result website of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Secondary School - 2020 Result'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Yesterday, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had confirmed from his official Twitter handle that the RBSE Class 10th Result will be declared today.

"Result of class 10 of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be released tomorrow, July 28, 2020, at 4 pm," the minister had posted.

कल दिनांक 28 जुलाई 2020 को दोपहर 4 बजे राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की कक्षा 10 का रिजल्ट जारी किया जायेगा।@rajeduofficial — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 27, 2020

The RBSE Board had earlier declared class 12th results with Arts stream result being declared on July 21.

Over 10 lakh students had appeared in Rajasthan board Class 10 exam in 2020. The passing marks for the RBSE class 10th exam are 33% in each subject. A candidate must score 33% marks in all six subjects — Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics, and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others to pass the Secondary School Examination in Rajasthan.

The RBSE Secondary School Examination was to be held in March but was postponed midway due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The remaining exams were then conducted in June under social distancing guidelines.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Arts results in 2020 were declared on Tuesday, July 21 in which 90.70% of students cleared the exam. The board had earlier declared the RBSE class 12th results for Commerce and the Science streams. 94.49% of students of commerce stream have passed the exam while the percentage for RBSE class 12 Science also crossed 90%.