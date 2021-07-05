RBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Rajasthan Board Class 10 result likely to be declared on THIS date - Details here

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare RBSE Class 10th Result 2021 by July 17, 2021. RBSE had cancelled the Rajasthan Board class 10, class 12 Exam 2021 on June 2, 2021. RBSE Class 10 Result 2021 will be available on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

However, as per the latest updates, the RBSE is likely to announce the Rajasthan Board class 10 result by July 17. More than 20 lakh students are waiting for the RBSE class 10 and class 12 results this year. Nearly, 12 lakh students had registered for the Rajasthan Board's 10th, about 9 lakh students had registered for RBSE 12th exam.

As per the local media reports, the Chief Government Secretary of the Education Department had asked the RBSE to declare the class 10 result within 45 days from the date of cancellation of the examinations. At the same time, RBSE Class 12th result will be declared by July 31 as per the directions of the Supreme Court. RBSE has directed the schools to submit the internal assessment marks of the students by July 12. The results will be declared thereafter.

Also read CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result BIG Update: CBSE not to declare RESULT of these Class 12 students

Recently, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the date for the Class 12 practical exams. RBSE Class 12 practical exam to be conducted from July 8, 2021. The practical exams will be held in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, with 10 students per batch. According to Times Now, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education secretary Arvind Kumar Sengwa said that the schools have been permitted to conduct remaining practical exams from July 8.