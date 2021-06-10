Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2021: BIG UPDATE on evaluation criteria for Rajasthan Board result

RBSE class 10, 12 Result 2021: Rajasthan board can evaluate students on the basis of previous board exams.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 10, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is going to declare the result of RBSE class 10, class 12 soon. As per the reports, RBSE can consider the performance of the student in the previous board examinations for evaluating the result of RBSE class 10 and class 12.

 

RBSE had cancelled the Rajasthan Board class 10, class 12 Exam 2021 on June 2, 2021. However, the evaluation criteria for Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 is yet to be announced by the board. Around 21 lakh students are waiting for Rajasthan Board RBSE 10 and 12 Result 2021.

 

The evaluation of students can be done on the basis of previous board exams, class 8 marks can be used for class 10, while class 12 result can be prepared on the basis of class 10 marks. The reports also suggest that the average marks of the last three classes may also be considered. Also, the internal marks obtained in class 10 and 12 can also be considered.

 

The state education department and RBSE are still discussing the proposal for evaluation criteria. Based on the approval of the proposal, RBSE 10, 12 Result 2021 will be prepared. For more information about RBSE 10th 12th Result 2021, the official website is rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

 

Following the footsteps of CBSE, many states have cancelled their respective Class 12 board exams so far amid the COVID-19 situation in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board Exam 2021 in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

 

The states which have cancelled Class 12 exams are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka.

