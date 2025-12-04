RBSE Board Datesheet 2026: Rajasthan Board class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th exam dates RELEASED, know how to check

The official date-sheet PDF will include exam timings, subject-wise schedule, centre details and important instructions.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the exam dates for the 2026 board exams for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. According to the official update on X, the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will start on February 12, 2026, and will end on March 12, 2026. RBSE 2025 exams for Class 9 and Class 11 will be held from March 10, 2026, to March 25, 2026. RBSE is expected to publish it soon on its official website.

The detailed RBSE Class 10 and 12 exam timetable for 2026 will be available soon on the board’s website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students from all streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts, can download the PDF from the website, once released.

RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2026 Class 10 and 12

The RBSE timetable shows that the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will run from February 12 to March 12, 2026. The date sheet will mention the exam dates for each subject, the exam timings, and important instructions. Knowing the schedule early helps students prepare better. Class 10 results help students choose their future stream, while Class 12 marks are important for college admissions and future careers.

RBSE Exam Dates 2026

Class 10: February 12 to March 12, 2026

Class 12: February 12 to March 12, 2026

Class 9: March 10 to March 25, 2026

Class 11: March 10 to March 25, 2026

RBSE Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 and 12: How to Download