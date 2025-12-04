FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
S-500, Su-57, and Submarines: Putin's high-stakes India agenda

Who was Swaraj Kaushal? Late Sushma Swaraj's husband, former governor of Mizoram passes away

Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian President's Aurus Senat vs US President Donald Trump’s Beast, what makes them ultimate rides of world's most powerful leaders

Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025

Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

EDUCATION

EDUCATION

RBSE Board Datesheet 2026: Rajasthan Board class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th exam dates RELEASED, know how to check

The official date-sheet PDF will include exam timings, subject-wise schedule, centre details and important instructions.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 02:58 PM IST

RBSE Board Datesheet 2026: Rajasthan Board class 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th exam dates RELEASED, know how to check
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the exam dates for the 2026 board exams for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. According to the official update on X, the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will start on February 12, 2026, and will end on March 12, 2026. RBSE 2025 exams for Class 9 and Class 11 will be held from March 10, 2026, to March 25, 2026. RBSE is expected to publish it soon on its official website.
 
 
The detailed RBSE Class 10 and 12 exam timetable for 2026 will be available soon on the board’s website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students from all streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts, can download the PDF from the website, once released.

RBSE Exam Date Sheet 2026 Class 10 and 12

The RBSE timetable shows that the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will run from February 12 to March 12, 2026. The date sheet will mention the exam dates for each subject, the exam timings, and important instructions. Knowing the schedule early helps students prepare better. Class 10 results help students choose their future stream, while Class 12 marks are important for college admissions and future careers.

RBSE Exam Dates 2026

  • Class 10: February 12 to March 12, 2026
  • Class 12: February 12 to March 12, 2026
  • Class 9: March 10 to March 25, 2026
  • Class 11: March 10 to March 25, 2026

RBSE Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 and 12: How to Download 

  • Go to the official RBSE website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on ‘RBSE Secondary (10th) Exam Date 2026’ or ‘RBSE Sr Secondary (12th) Exam Date 2026’
  • Select your class and stream
  • The PDF timetable will open on the screen
  • Download it and, if needed, print it for future use
