RBSE Board 12th Result 2026: Rajasthan Board Class 12 student Deepika tops in Science, check stream-wise toppers' list

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Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED: Check RBSE Class 12 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. know how to download scorecard
EDUCATION
Rajasthan Board RBSE 2026 Class 12th toppers:
Rajasthan Board RBSE 2026 Class 12 toppers: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 12 Result 2026 for all three major streams: Arts, Science, and Commerce. The board has recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 96.23%, with Commerce students having the highest success rate with a pass percentage of 98.50%. The Arts stream with 97.54%, and the Science stream with 97.52%, recorded a consistent performance. Along with the overall pass percentage, RBSE also released the stream-wise toppers' list. This year, girls outperformed boys in the RBSE 12th 2026 exam. The pass percentage among girls is 98.34%, compared to 97.02% for boys.